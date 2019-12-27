Top Post-Star photos of 2019
Top Post-Star photos of 2019

At this time of year we take a look back at all of our work from stories, blogs, videos and of course photos.

Across Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties, we capture the day-to-day life such as the Amish in Whitehall, to hikers on the top of the mountain in Bolton and the breaking news events when Common Roots caught fire in South Glens Falls.

Other annual events such as the Adirondack Balloon Festival to the fairs in Saratoga and Washington counties to the 42nd annual South High Marathon Dance. 

And you can't forget about the great achievements in athletics with Glens Falls boys basketball winning a Section II title followed by a state title and capping off an amazing run for a Federation Title in front of the hometown fans.

For more photos from 2019 visit poststar.com/gallery

