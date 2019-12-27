Top Post-Star photos of 2019

At this time of year we take a look back at all of our work from stories, blogs, videos and of course photos.
Across Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties, we capture the day-to-day life such as the Amish in Whitehall, to hikers on the top of the mountain in Bolton and the breaking news events when Common Roots caught fire in South Glens Falls.
Other annual events such as the Adirondack Balloon Festival to the fairs in Saratoga and Washington counties to the 42nd annual South High Marathon Dance.
And you can't forget about the great achievements in athletics with Glens Falls boys basketball winning a Section II title followed by a state title and capping off an amazing run for a Federation Title in front of the hometown fans.
For more photos from 2019 visit
poststar.com/gallery.
Sen. Little won't seek re-election
Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, chats with Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson after announcing Dec. 5 that she will not seek re-election in 2020.
Michael Goot
Reconsidering the ride location
At a Queensbury Planning Board meeting, the board decided to requirew Great Escape to do a time-consuming and expensive environmental review if they wanted to build a ride that was taller than allowed. Great Escape officials held a hurried whispered conversation before asking the board if they could skip the review by moving the ride to a location where it is allowed. Center right: attorney Charles Dumas whispers to Great Escape Manager Danielle Smith.
Kathleen Moore,
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper and his band perform on Nov. 21 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
Jenn March file photo, Special to the Post-Star
Feeling the freeze
Teams exit the water during the 13th annual Lake George Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics on Nov. 9 in Lake George.
Erin Reid Coker, Special to The Post-Star
Early voting selfie
Early voting began for the first time this year, and local boards of election celebrated by creating "selfie stations" so that people could post photos of their support for voting before Election Day. Here, Mindy Suprenant of Fort Edward takes a selfie to celebrate voting early.
Kathleen Moore,
Dennis Murphy
An American flag flies over downtown Warrensburg from the Lake George Fire Department's tower truck on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in memory of Dennis Murphy, a retired New York City police detective investigator, who died Friday from his 9/11-related cancer.
Gwendolyn Craig
Making a point
Florence "Fe" Sherman holds a copy of some news coverage of anti-Trump rallies in the last few years during a public hearing on Oct. 22 of the Glens Falls Common Council on a proposed local law governing protests. Sherman and others claimed that the council only sought to impose regulations when groups in favor of the president started speaking out. Looking on are Fifth Ward Councilman Jim Clark, Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri and Third Ward Councilwoman Diana Palmer.
Michael Goot
Elise Stefanik in Kingsbury
Constituents hold up "answer the question" signs during U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville's "Coffee with your Congresswoman" forum held Friday, Oct. 11 at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company's headquarters.
Gwendolyn Craig
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning
The fields and forests of Washington County are seen below hot air balloons Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival.
Gwendolyn Craig
Adirondack Balloon Festival, moon glow
Balloons light up the sky on Sept. 21 during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Balloon Festival, Sunday morning (copy)
Balloons inflate Sunday during the 47th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig
Saturday balloons
Balloons take flight Sept. 21 during the 47th Adirondack Balloon Festival morning launch at the Warren County airport in Queensbury.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Adirondack Nationals Car Show
More than 1,600 cars packed the village of Lake George for the 31st annual Adirondack Nationals Car Show.
Gwendolyn Craig
Fort Edward first day of school
Cole Severance, 4, gets a hug from his mother, Lori, on Sept. 5 before he starts kindergarten at the Fort Edward Union Free School District.
Michael Goot
Travers Day
John Velazquez and Code of Honor leads the pack by 3 lengths to the finish line in the Grade I Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 24.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Aurora Games
Hockey players with the Aurora Games pose Wednesday during a meet-and-greet held at the Queensbury Hotel.
Gwendolyn Craig
Aurora Games
From left, Digit Murphy, hockey coach for Team Americas in the Aurora Games, and Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist in track and field, have a laugh Wednesday at an event held at the Queensbury Hotel. Murphy said she was going to get Joyner-Kersee to try out skating.
Gwendolyn Craig
Washington County Fair
A man evacuates his car, which is on fire, Monday during the Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby at the Washington County Fair in Easton.
Gwendolyn Craig
Washington County Fair
Participants walk their cows on Aug. 19 during the Washington County Fair in Easton.
Gwendolyn Craig
What a view
Hikers enjoy the view on Aug. 5 from The Pinnacle, a Lake George Land Conservancy property in Bolton that overlooks Lake George.
Gwendolyn Craig
Protesters and counterprotesters demonstrate outside Stefanik's office
Agata Stanford, left, of Glens Falls, protests outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's Glens Falls office on Aug. 8 to end the migrant detention centers. There was also a group of counterprotesters supporting the immigration policy. Holding the megaphone is Mike Kibling of Hudson Falls, who was reading names of people killed by people living in the country illegally.
Michael Goot
Trump Rally in Hudson Falls
From left, Kelly Hudson of Ware, Massachusetts, and her sister Dawn Gardner of Granville show their support at a Trump rally held Aug. 2 at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls. American Patriots Express will be holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump starting at 4 p.m. Saturday in Glens Falls.
Michael Goot
Rogers Island dig
Vanessa Hamilton sifts for artifacts Thursday on Rogers Island in Fort Edward.
Gwendolyn Craig
Saratoga County Fair
Fairgoers ride the rides at The Saratoga County Fair on July 24 in Ballston Spa. The fair returns July 21-26 in 2020.
Shawn LaChapelle, Special to The Post-Star
Keenan Reservoir
From left, Robert Bombard and Nick Rowell, both with the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, take water-quality measurements on June 26 in Keenan Reservoir in Queensbury.
Gwendolyn Craig
Good catch
An osprey grasps a freshly caught brown trout from the Batten Kill last week. Ospreys are the
only hawk on the continent that eats almost exclusively live fish, according to Cornell Cooperative Extension. In North America, more than 80 species of live freshwater and saltwater fish account for 99 percent of an osprey’s diet.
Bruce Squiers, Special to The Post-Star
West Mountain Aerial Adventure
Gabriel Goss, 14, of Burnt Hills, tries to cross a bridge at the new West Mountain Aerial Adventure, which opened this summer.
Kathleen Moore
Press removal
The Post-Star removed its press this year, after switching to printing at the Daily Gazette in Schenectady. The press headed to the scrapyard but the last piece of newsprint from the last printing still on the rolls.
Kathleen Moore,
Sinkhole
A sinkhole opened up on Burgoyne Avenue recently in Hudson Falls. The New York State Canal Corp. and Washington County Department of Public Works are seen here, assessing the site.
Gwendolyn Craig
Gordon Ellmers
Gordon Ellmers gets ready to go birding Tuesday in Fort Edward.
Gwendolyn Craig
Elvis Festival 2019
Joe Bullock, of Summerville, South Carolina, sings May 31 during the 'Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest' held at the Lake George Forum.
Gwendolyn Craig
Memorial Day
From right to left: U.S. Navy Reservist Alex Henel, his daughter Sofia Henel, Olivia Mahoney, his other daughter Payton Henel, and Mary Duffy hold hands while walking in the Glens Falls and Queensbury Memorial Day Parade on May 27 in downtown Glens Falls.
Jenn March file photo,
Special to the Post-Star
Queensbury stabbing
A Warren County sheriff's officer stands Friday afternoon in the parking lot of Rick's Bike Shop on Ridge Road as evidence technicians work the scene in Queensbury. A body was found across the street on Meadow Lane.
Gwendolyn Craig,
Softball screams
South Glens Falls' Leah VanDerwarker cheers as teammate Courtney Robarge rounds the bases after hitting a home run during a Foothills Council softball game against Schuylerville at Moreau Rec on May 14. South High won the game, 10-6.
Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star
Politicians put Lake George first
From left, state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury; U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Lake George Mayor Robert Blais discuss funding opportunities Tuesday to replace the village's wastewater treatment system.
Gwendolyn Craig
Federation: Glens Falls vs. Cardinal O'Hara
Glens Falls celebrates its victory in the boys Class B final of the Federation Tournament of Champions on Sunday.
Erin Reid Coker, Special to The Post-Star
Boys Basketball: Glens Falls wins state title
Glens Falls celebrates after winning the Class B final of the State Boys Basketball Tournament in Binghamton on March 16.
Erin Reid Coker, Special to The Post-Star
Section II finals: Glens Falls vs. Schalmont
Glens Falls' Joe Girard III and David Barclay jump and chest bump in celebratory fashion following their victory over Shalmont in the Class B final of the Section II Boys Basketball Tournament on March 1 at Cool Insuring Arena.
Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star
42nd annual South High Marathon Dance
Dancers Dance during the 42nd Annual South High Marathon Dance at South Glens Falls High School on March 1.
Shawn LaChapelle,
Special to The Post-Star
Differing opinions
Glens Falls resident Joy Keithline, in the blue hat and yellow jacket, talks to Hugh Phillips, in the blue hat and blue jacket, at a protest outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's office on Feb. 18. Phillips had asked the protesters if they knew why they were protesting and asked them to think about the people who have been killed by illegal immigrants and about drugs coming into the country at the southern border.
Michael Goot
'Emergency' protest
About 40 protesters gathered outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's Glens Falls office on Feb. 18 to urge her to sponsor a resolution reversing President Donald Trump's emergency declaration on Friday to appropriate more funds for a border wall on the Mexican border.
Michael Goot
Hike to Dome Island
About two dozen people got a special peek at the protected Dome Island Saturday, Feb. 16 on Lake George.
Gwendolyn Craig
Granville house fire
Firefighters battle a blaze on Jan. 30 at 10261 Route 40 in Granville.
Gwendolyn Craig
Looking for hemlock woolly adelgid
Monica Dore, conservation project manager for the Lake George Land Conservancy, examines the branch underside of a hemlock tree Jan. 28 to look for the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid in Amy's Park in Bolton. The insect has not been found in the Adirondack Park so far, except for a few on Prospect Mountain in Lake George during the summer of 2017. State and local officials addressed the population immediately, and so far, the bug has not been found.
Gwendolyn Craig
