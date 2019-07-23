Washington Center resident Betty Bishop laughs as the group sings nursery songs during a program that pairs toddlers with residents in the dementia unit. From left: Gabe Johnson with son Cody Johnson, 23 months, and daughter Claudia Johnson, 10, with residents Betty Bishop and Mary Neil.
Washington Center resident Betty Bishop drops a ball into a basket held by Cody Johnson, 23 months, as part of a program in which dementia unit residents interact with toddlers.
Kathleen Moore, kmoore@poststar.com
ARGYLE — When a toddler visitor started jumping in the hallway — just for fun — the dementia ward lit up.
Residents who were mostly nonverbal, many seeming to sleep through the day, suddenly began to clap and cheer him on.
“All he was doing was jumping with his umbrella,” said Washington Center activities director Susan Dent. “And they were clapping!”
Their response encouraged her to form an intergenerational program at the nursing home.
The new program, Toddler Play Time, started in June. The children and residents sing nursery songs and play toddler games, such as passing a soft ball from hand to hand. Even the residents who don’t speak are often able to sing the songs.
“I think there’s something in the brain they access — they’ll be mostly non-verbal but they’ll start singing,” she said.
It seems to connect them to the world, as well.
“I see them opening up. That one resident, she kissed that little boy on the hand!” she said. “I think it brings back happy memories of their childhood or when they were parents.”
Resident Nancy Roman said the children’s visits encouraged her not to “give up” on life.
“Even though my family is spread apart, you just realize you’re still part of something,” she said.
It’s good for the kids too, said Gabe Johnson, who brings her children to the program.
They have been coming to the nursing home for years to visit church members who attend Argyle Presbyterian.
Dent asked her to come to the program and Johnson enthusiastically agreed. She brings toys as well to help the children and residents interact.
Her son Cody, 23 months, was happy to hold a basket so that residents could throw a soft ball. He smiled and giggled with the residents, chasing after the ball and bringing it back to them — or surprising them by suddenly tossing it in the wrong direction.
“It’s good for building people skills, to learn to smile and folks who look different,” Johnson said.
The program is held every other Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Caregivers with a toddler or baby — as well as older siblings — are welcome to participate.
