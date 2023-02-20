LAKE GEORGE — The current longest-serving mayor in the U.S. is going out in a "Blais" of glory.

Village of Lake George Mayor Bob Blais, retiring after 52 years in office, was the star of a segment on the "Today" show Monday morning as the village was featured as a "Winter Escape" on the national news program.

Blais was interviewed by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor Chris Onorato about the events of the Lake George Winter Carnival and other seasonal offerings like the Ice Castles attraction, which he said will be reopening this week in Charles R. Wood Park.

The mayor gestured to the crowd when Onorato asked him what was so special about the village.

"Just take a look around you this morning and look at all these people enjoying Lake George. People come here year-round to enjoy everything we have here to offer in the Adirondacks," Blais said on camera. "We're honored to have you folks here and welcome to Lake George, everyone across the nation."

Lake George was featured as a getaway destination after being nominated by resident Erin Baker, who wrote to the TV morning show and shared the many events and activities at the lake, even in the cold weather.

Blais said the Lake George Winter Carnival has brought thousands of visitors to the lake every weekend in February for over 60 years, even before the Ice Castles attraction was built for its local debut last year, which brought over 80,000 tourists to the attraction in its month-long season.

People began arriving at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Canada Street at 5:30 a.m. Monday in preparation for the live segment at 8:22 a.m.

Kids out of school for winter break stood as the front line of the crowd that included local Lake George Mermaid Erin Smalley and signs advertising "Four Seasons of Fun" in the Lake George region.

The segment on the "Today" show exclusively promotes warm destinations to escape chillier winter temperatures, but Lake George was chosen as the sole winter destination.

Amanda Metzger, marketing director at the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, said on Monday morning it was an honor to be on "Today" and hoped this would give the region's winter season one last boost.

"It's a huge honor to be featured on the show and we're hoping this will bring us a boost that we need, especially after a warmer winter than we're used to. The timing is great because we're supposed to get some snow and cold weather and Ice Castles is reopening," she told The Post-Star Monday.

Metzger also shared a sentiment long expressed by Blais about Lake George being viewed as a year-round destination.

"We've been pushing this idea of being a four-season destination for so long, even as far back as chamber materials from the 1950s," she said.