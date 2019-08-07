{{featured_button_text}}
Argyle Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Jackson Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 8 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Personnel Committee, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 6 p.m.

Lake George Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6 p.m.

Minerva Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Rockwell Falls Ambulance Board of Directors, Regular Meeting, Lake Luzerne Town Center, 539 Lake Ave., 7 p.m.

