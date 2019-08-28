{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

TODAY’S MEETINGS

  • Bolton Local Development Corporation, Regular Meeting, Bolton Chamber’s Visitor Center, 6 p.m. 
  • Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 
  • Lake Luzerne Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 
  • Milton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 
  • Minerva Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m. 
  • Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m. 
  • Saratoga Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m. 
  • Ticonderoga Town Board, Ti Area Adult Seniors, Basement Meeting Room, 1 p.m.
  • Warren County Board, Occupancy Tax Coordination/Tourism, Committee Room, 10:30 a.m./immediately following.
  • Washington County Board, Health and Human Services Committee/Government Operations Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.
  • Washington County Board, Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.
  • Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
