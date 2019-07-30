Moreau Town Board, Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30/7 p.m.
Ticonderoga Central School District Board, Special Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 9 a.m.
Ticonderoga Town Board, Public Works, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.
Washington County Board/Washington County Planning agency, Public Works Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.
Washington County Board, Public Safety Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.