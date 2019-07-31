{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, Regular Meeting, Long Lake, Hamilton County, 10 a.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Ti Area Adult Seniors, Armory, 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Board, Special Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Washington County Board, Health and Human Services Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

