Today's meetings image

Bolton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Glens Falls Planning Board, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 4:45 p.m.

Hudson Falls Central School District Board, Committees Meeting, High School, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, 2370 Route 28, Wevertown, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board, Environmental Concerns and Real Property Tax Services, Committee Room, 9 a.m.

Warren County Board, Public Works/Park Operations and Management/Tourism/Occupancy Tax Coordination, Committee Room, 10:15/11:15/11:45 a.m./immediately following.

Warrensburg Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington County Board, Joint Finance and Public Works Committees, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board, Joint Finance and Health and Human Services Committees, County Building B, 1 p.m.

Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

