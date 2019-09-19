{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Corinth Town Board, Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hadley Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hampton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Horicon Town Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Horicon Town Board of Health, Public Hearing, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Minerva Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga County Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Planning Office, Ballston Spa, 4 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board, County Facilities Committee, Committee Room, 11 a.m.

