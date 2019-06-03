{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Day Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board

  • , Special Meeting, Town Hall, 2 p.m.

Fort Ann Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hadley Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hartford Youth Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Kingsbury Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Special Budget Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments