Day Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Fort Ann Town Board
- , Special Meeting, Town Hall, 2 p.m.
Fort Ann Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Hadley Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hartford Youth Commission
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Kingsbury Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga Central School District Board
- , Special Budget Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.
