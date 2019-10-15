{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Town Board

  • , Budget Workshop, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Bolton Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Ann Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hebron Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board

  • , Budget Workshop, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.

Putnam Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, School Gymnasium, 6:30 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting/Executive Session, Elementary School Cafeteria, 6:30 p.m.

Stillwater Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Climate Smart Task Force, Committee Room, 10 a.m.

Warrensburg Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Elementary School Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg Fire District

  • , Special Meeting/Budget Hearing, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

