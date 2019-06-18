Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.
Fort Ann Central School District Board
- , Public Hearing, Code of Conduct, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Village Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Granville Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Johnsburg Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Board
- , Special Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.
Putnam Central School District Board
- , Monthly Meeting, School Gymnasium, 6:30 p.m.
Saratoga Springs City Council
- , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Stony Creek Town Board
- , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.
Ticonderoga Central School District Board
- , Special Meeting, High School Gymnasium, 8:15 p.m.
Ticonderoga Town Board
- , Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.
Whitehall Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.
