Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Ann Central School District Board

  • , Public Hearing, Code of Conduct, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board

  • , Special Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.

Putnam Central School District Board

  • , Monthly Meeting, School Gymnasium, 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Stony Creek Town Board

  • , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Special Meeting, High School Gymnasium, 8:15 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Building, Grounds, Parks, Recreation, Historical Lands, Monuments, Beach, Cemeteries and Library, Basement Meeting Room, 8:30 a.m.

Whitehall Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

