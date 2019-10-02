{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Argyle Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Board, Budget Workshop, Town Hall, 10 a.m.

Jackson Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 8 p.m.

Lake George Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6 p.m.

Minerva Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Rockwell Falls Ambulance Board of Directors, Regular Meeting, Lake Luzerne Town Center, 539 Lake Ave., 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Washington County Board, Joint Finance and Public Safety Committees, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.

Washington County Board, Joint Information Technology and Finance Committees, County Building B, 1 p.m.

