TODAY’S MEETINGSArgyle Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6:30/7 p.m
.
Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hampton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Milton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Salem Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Thurman Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.
Town of Hadley Cemetery Committee, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.
Washington County Local Development Corporation, Audit and Finance Committee, LDC Conference Room, 9:30 a.m.
