Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Board, Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m. (CANCELED)

Greenwich Town Zoning Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hague Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Board, Special Meeting, Village Hall Council Room, noon.

Minerva Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Board, Special Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

