{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Glens Falls Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 4:45 p.m.

Hudson Falls Central School District Board

  • , Committee Meeting, High School, 6:30 p.m.

Jackson Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Personnel Committee/Information Technology Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Whitehall Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

CANCELED: Warrensburg Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments