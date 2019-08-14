Argyle Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6:30/7 p.m.
Crandall Public Library, Board of Trustees, Community Room, 5 p.m.
Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hampton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Milton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Salem Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Board, Special Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Thurman Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.
Town of Hadley Cemetery Committee, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.
Warrensburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Washington County Board, Audit Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m.
Washington County Planning Agency, Regular Meeting, County Building B, noon.
Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Organizational/Regular Meeting, Ballard Road Conference Center, Wilton, 6:30 p.m.
