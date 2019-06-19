{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Village Board, Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Horicon Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake George Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Administration Building, 5:30 p.m.

Minerva Town Board, Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5 p.m.

Northumberland Fire District No. 1, Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Victory Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Board, Regular Meeting, Board Room, 6 p.m.

Washington County Board, Audit Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m.

Whitehall Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

