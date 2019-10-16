{{featured_button_text}}
Cambridge Village Board

  • , Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Horicon Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Kingsbury Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Lake George Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Administration Building, 6 p.m.

Minerva Town Board

  • , Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Northumberland Fire District No. 1

  • , Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board

  • , Zoning Review Workshop, Village Hall, 5:30 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board

  • , Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Victory Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Budget Committee, Committee Room, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Audit Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m.

Whitehall Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

