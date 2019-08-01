{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Board

  • , Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Town Zoning Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hague Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Minerva Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board

  • , Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Basement Meeting Room, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Personnel and Higher Education/Finance, Committee Room, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments