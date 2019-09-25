Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board
- , Regular Meeting, George Henry’s, Warrensburg, 10 a.m.
Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees
- , Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Town Board
- , Special Meeting, Town Hall, 3 p.m.
Milton Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Minerva Youth Commission
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Washington County Board
- , Finance Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.
Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
