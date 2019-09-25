{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board

  • , Regular Meeting, George Henry’s, Warrensburg, 10 a.m.

Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees

  • , Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake Luzerne Town Board

  • , Special Meeting, Town Hall, 3 p.m.

Milton Town Board

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Minerva Youth Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Finance Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments