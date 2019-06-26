{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, Regular Meeting, Old Forge, Essex County, 10 a.m.

Bolton Local Development Corporation, Regular Meeting, Bolton Chamber’s Visitor Center, 6 p.m.

Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees, Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Special Meeting, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 5:30 p.m.

Lake George Partnership, Regular Meeting, Lake George Village Hall, 10 a.m.

Lake George Town Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Downstairs Conference Room, 10 a.m.

Lake Luzerne Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Milton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Minerva Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board, Ti Area Adult Seniors, Armory, 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Alumni Association, Regular Meeting, Albert Emerson Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington County Board, Health and Human Services Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

