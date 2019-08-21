{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Village Board

  • , Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees

  • , Proposed Budget Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m./immediately following.

Horicon Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board

  • , Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Education Conference Room, 7:30 a.m.

Minerva Town Board, Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m

  • .

Northumberland Fire District No. 1

  • , Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.

Queensbury Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Victory Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Whitehall Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

