Cambridge Village Board
- , Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees
- , Proposed Budget Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m./immediately following.
Horicon Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.
Lake George Central School District Board
- , Audit and Finance Committee, Board of Education Conference Room, 7:30 a.m.
Minerva Town Board, Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m
- .
Northumberland Fire District No. 1
- , Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.
Queensbury Town Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Victory Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Whitehall Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.
