Bolton Town Board, Special Meeting, Town Hall, 9 a.m.

Cambridge Central School District Board, Policy Committee, District Office Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Village Board, Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Corinth Village Board, Regular Meeting, Corinth Firehouse, 6 p.m.

Horicon Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Kingsbury Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Minerva Town Board, Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Northumberland Fire District No. 1, Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Victory Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Washington County Board, Audit Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m.

Whitehall Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

