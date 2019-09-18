Bolton Town Board, Special Meeting, Town Hall, 9 a.m.
Cambridge Central School District Board, Policy Committee, District Office Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Village Board, Public Meeting/Forum, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Corinth Village Board, Regular Meeting, Corinth Firehouse, 6 p.m.
Horicon Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.
Kingsbury Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Minerva Town Board, Parks and Recreation Committee, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Northumberland Fire District No. 1, Regular Meeting, Gansevoort Firehouse Conference Room, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Victory Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Washington County Board, Audit Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m.
Whitehall Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Wilton Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.
