Argyle Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Corinth Village Board, Regular Meeting, Corinth Firehouse, 6 p.m.
Jackson Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 8 p.m.
Lake George Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6 p.m.
Minerva Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Rockwell Falls Ambulance Board of Directors, Regular Meeting, Lake Luzerne Town Center, 539 Lake Ave., 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.