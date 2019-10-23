{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, Regular Meeting, Long Lake, Hamilton County, 10 a.m.

Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees, Regular Meeting, Holden Room, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Audit and Finance Committee, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 7:30 a.m.

Lake Luzerne Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Milton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Minerva Youth Commission, Regular meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Budget Workshop, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.

Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Whitehall Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

