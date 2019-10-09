Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council
- , Regular Meeting, Warren County Board Room, 10 a.m.
Argyle Town Board
- , Audit/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6:30/7 p.m.
Community Services Boards for Warren and Washington Counties
- , Children and Youth Subcommittee, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, 10 a.m.
Fort Edward Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hampton Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Milton Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Salem Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Thurman Town Board
- , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.
Town of Hadley Cemetery Committee
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.
Warrensburg Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Regular Meeting, Ballard Road Conference Center, Wilton, 6:30 p.m.
