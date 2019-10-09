{{featured_button_text}}
Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council

  • , Regular Meeting, Warren County Board Room, 10 a.m.

Argyle Town Board

  • , Audit/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6:30/7 p.m.

Community Services Boards for Warren and Washington Counties

  • , Children and Youth Subcommittee, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, 10 a.m.

Fort Edward Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hampton Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Milton Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Salem Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Thurman Town Board

  • , Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m./immediately following.

Town of Hadley Cemetery Committee

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4 p.m.

Warrensburg Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Regular Meeting, Ballard Road Conference Center, Wilton, 6:30 p.m.

