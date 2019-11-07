Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board
- , Regular Meeting, Agricultural Stewardship Association, Route 40, Greenwich, 7:30 p.m.
Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners
- , Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.
Cambridge Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Chester Town Board
- , Preliminary Budget Public Hearing, Municipal Center, 5 p.m.
Corinth Town Board
- , Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Corinth Town Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Town Zoning Commission
- , Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.
Hague Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.
Johnsburg Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, 2370 Route 28, Wevertown, 7 p.m.
Minerva Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Board
- , Public Hearing Preliminary Budget, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.
Saratoga Town Board
- , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Town Board
- , Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals
- , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board
- , Regular Meeting, Warren County Committee Room, 4 p.m.
Washington County Board
- , Finance Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.
Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
