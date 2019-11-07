{{featured_button_text}}
Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Agricultural Stewardship Association, Route 40, Greenwich, 7:30 p.m.

Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

  • , Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Chester Town Board

  • , Preliminary Budget Public Hearing, Municipal Center, 5 p.m.

Corinth Town Board

  • , Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Town Zoning Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hague Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, 2370 Route 28, Wevertown, 7 p.m.

Minerva Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board

  • , Public Hearing Preliminary Budget, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board

  • , Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Warren County Committee Room, 4 p.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Finance Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.

Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

