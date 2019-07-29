Fort Edward Local Property Development Corporation, Special Meeting, Rogers Island Visitors Center, 6 p.m.
Ticonderoga Town Board, Public Safety, Basement Meeting Room, 8 a.m.
Warren County Board, Economic Growth and Development/Local Development Corporation/Health, Human and Social Services/Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Committee Room, 9/9:40/9:55/10:55 a.m.
