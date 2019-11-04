{{featured_button_text}}
Day Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Hadley Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hartford Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Kingsbury Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Policy Committee, Elementary School, 5 p.m.

Lake George Village Board, Special Meeting, Village Administration Building, 8:30 a.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Thurman Town Board, Special Budget Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30 p.m.

