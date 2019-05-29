TODAY’S MEETINGS
Glens Falls Recreation Commission
- , Monthly Meeting, City Hall, 4 p.m.
Hadley Town Board
- , Emergency Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Lake George Village Board,
- Special Meeting, Village Administration Building, 8 a.m.
Queensbury Town Planning Board
- , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga Central School District Board
- , Regular Meeting, Elementary Middle School Auditorium, 6 p.m.
Warren County Safe and Quality Bicycling Organization
- , Regular Meeting, Conference Room 5-110, 4 p.m.
Washington County Board
- , Health and Human Services Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.
Washington County Board
- , Personnel Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.
