{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

TODAY’S MEETINGS

Glens Falls Recreation Commission

  • , Monthly Meeting, City Hall, 4 p.m.

Hadley Town Board

  • , Emergency Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Lake George Village Board,

  • Special Meeting, Village Administration Building, 8 a.m.

Queensbury Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Activities Center, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Elementary Middle School Auditorium, 6 p.m.

Warren County Safe and Quality Bicycling Organization

  • , Regular Meeting, Conference Room 5-110, 4 p.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Health and Human Services Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Personnel Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments