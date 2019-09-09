- Cambridge Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- Day Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:45/7 p.m.
- Fort Ann Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.
- Fort Edward Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- Greenwich Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
- Hadley Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- Hebron Town Board, Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.
- Horicon Library Board, Regular Meeting, Library, 9:30 a.m.
- Hudson Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.
- Lake George Central School District Board, Policy Committee, Elementary School, 5 p.m.
- Lake George Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6:30 p.m.
- Lake Luzerne Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- Saratoga Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
- South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Capital Project Workshop, High School LGI Room, 6:30 p.m.
- Warrensburg Central School District Board, Public Hearing/Regular Meeting, Elementary School Conference Room, 7 p.m./immediately following.
- Warrensburg Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.
