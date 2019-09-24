Chester Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Lake George Park Commission, Regular Meeting, Bolton Town Hall, 10 a.m.
Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5:30 p.m.
Moreau Town Board, Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30/7 p.m.
Warren County Board, County Facilities/Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Committee Room, 9/9:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.