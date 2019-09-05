{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, Regular Meeting, Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Cambridge Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Board, Workshop, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.

Corinth Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Day Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Greenwich Town Zoning Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hague Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.

Horicon Town Board, Special Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 3 p.m.

Minerva Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Warren County Board, Legislative and Rules, Committee Room, 10 a.m.

Wilton Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

