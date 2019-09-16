Bolton Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Library, Room 215, 6:30 p.m.
Chester Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Day Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Falls Village Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.
Kingsbury Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.
Lake George Village Board, Regular Meeting/Public Hearing, Village Administration Building, 6:30 p.m.
Moreau Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.
Queensbury Union Free School District Board, Regular Meeting/Executive Session, Elementary School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Policy Committee/Regular Meeting and Building Report, Harrison Avenue Elementary School, 5:30/6:30 p.m.
South Glens Falls Village Board, Special Zoning Review Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Victory Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board/Civic Development Corp. Board, Regular Meeting, Washington County Board of Supervisors Chambers, Building B, 4 p.m./immediately following.
