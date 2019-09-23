{{featured_button_text}}
Cambridge Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System

  • , Regular Monthly Meeting, Black Watch Memorial Library, Ticonderoga, 2 p.m.

Fort Ann Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Fort Edward Joint Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners

  • , Regular Meeting, Fire Department, 114 Broadway, 6 p.m.

Hebron Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Traffic Safety/Support Services, Committee Room, 9/9:15 a.m.

Warren County Board

  • , Cornell Cooperative Extension Committee, Warrensburg, 7 p.m.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District

  • , Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Warrensburg Central School District Board

  • , Policy Committee Meeting/Workshop Meeting, Elementary School Conference Room, 5:30/6 p.m.

Warrensburg Fire District

  • , Special Meeting, Elm Street Firehouse, 7 p.m.

Whitehall Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

