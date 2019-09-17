{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Ann Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Edward Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Granville Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Johnsburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.

Putnam Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Gymnasium, 7 p.m.

Saratoga Springs City Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.

Stillwater Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

Stony Creek Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.

Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.

