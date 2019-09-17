Bolton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.
Fort Ann Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Library Media Center, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Granville Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Johnsburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, Tannery Pond, North Creek, 7 p.m.
Putnam Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Gymnasium, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Springs City Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7 p.m.
Stillwater Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Stony Creek Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6:30/7 p.m.
Ticonderoga Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 6 p.m.
Whitehall Village Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 6 p.m.
