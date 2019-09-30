- Lake George Central School District Board, Personnel Committee, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 4:30 p.m.
- Lake George Village Board, Special Meeting, Village Administration Building, 8:30 a.m.
- Warren County Board, Economic Growth and Development/Local Development Corporation/Health, Human and Social Services, Committee Room, 9/10/10:15 a.m.
- Washington County Board, Finance and Government Operations Committee/Finance and Personnel Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m.
- Washington County Board, Joint Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development and Finance Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.
