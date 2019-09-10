Chester Town Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.
Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Greenwich Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.
Hague Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Community Center, 6/6:30 p.m.
Hartford Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hudson Falls Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Lake George Central School District Board, Curriculum and Instruction Committee, Jr.-Sr. High School Alumni Room, 6 p.m.
Lake George Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School Library, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Lake George Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6 p.m.
Minerva Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.
Moreau Town Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.
Victory Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Washington County Board, Information Technology Committee/Personnel Committee/Joint Finance and Personnel Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.
White Creek Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 28 Mountainview Drive, Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.