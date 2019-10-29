{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Cambridge Central School District Board, Special Meeting/Executive Session, District Office Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board, Hadlock Emergency Review Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30/7 p.m.

Washington County Board, Finance Committee/Public Works Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Washington County Board, Public Safety Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments