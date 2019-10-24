{{featured_button_text}}
  • Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 4:30 p.m.
  • Hague Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, 7 p.m.
  • Horicon Town Board, Public Budget Hearing, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.
  • Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondacks, Regular Meeting, Fulton County, 10 a.m.
  • Milton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Moreau Town Board, Budget Workshop, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.
  • Salem Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Office, 7 p.m.
  • Wilton Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
