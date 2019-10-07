Day Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Fort Ann Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Edward Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Hadley Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Hartford Youth Commission, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Horicon Town Board, Budget Workshop, Community Center, Brant Lake, 8 a.m.
Kingsbury Town Board, Special Meeting/Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 6/7 p.m.
South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Special Called Meeting/Workshop, Ballard Elementary School, 6:30 p.m.
Stillwater Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.
