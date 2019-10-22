{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Chester Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council

  • , Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Lake George Park Commission

  • , Regular Meeting, Best Western of Ticonderoga, 10 a.m.

Warren County Board

  • , County Facilities/Occupancy Tax Coordination/Criminal Justice and Public Safety/Budget Committee, Committee Room, 9/10/11 a.m./noon.

Washington County Board

  • , Government Operations Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m.

Washington County Board

  • , Agriculture, Planning, Tourism and Community Development Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

CANCELED: Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments