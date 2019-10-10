Abraham Wing School Board, Monthly Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.
Argyle Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.
Community Services Boards for Warren and Washington Counties, Regular Meeting, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, 3 p.m.
Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Granville Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Greenwich Town Planning Board, Workshop Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.
Hadley Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Lake Luzerne Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Moreau Town Zoning Board of Appeals, Workshop, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 6:30 p.m.
Putnam Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Saratoga Town Board, Agenda Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
Washington County Board/Washington County Planning Agency, Finance Committee, County Building B, 9:30 a.m./immediately following.
CANCELED: Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
