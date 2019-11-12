{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image

Chester Town Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Fort Ann Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Fort Edward Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Greenwich Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hague Town Board, Audit/Regular Meeting, Community Center, 6/6:30 p.m.

Hartford Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hebron Town Board, Regular Meeting, West Hebron Meeting Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hudson Falls Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Building and Grounds Committee, Board of Education Conference Room, 5 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, High School Library, 7 p.m.

Lake George Town Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Center, 6 p.m.

Minerva Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Moreau Town Board, Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

Victory Village Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.

White Creek Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 28 Mountainview Drive, Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments