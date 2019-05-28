{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Ann Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Glens Falls Common Council, Regular Meeting, City Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Horicon Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Planning Board, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Lake George Park Commission, Monthly Meeting, Lake George Holiday Inn, 10 a.m.

Moreau Town Board, Executive Session/Month End Meeting/Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 5:30/6:30/7 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District Board, Special Meeting, High School Cafeteria, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls Central School District Board, Safety Committee/Regular Meeting, Transportation Conference Room, 6:30 p.m.

Warren County Soil and Water Conservation District, Regular Meeting, Warrensburg, 1 p.m.

Washington County Board/Washington County Planning Agency, Public Works Committee, County Building B, 10 a.m./immediately following.

Washington County Board, Public Safety Committee, County Building B, 1 p.m.

