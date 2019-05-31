Hudson Falls Village Board, Special Meeting, Village Hall, noon.
Warren County Board, Economic Growth and Development, Committee Room, 9 a.m.
Warren County Board, County Facilities/Criminal Justice and Public Safety/Support Services, Committee Room, 10:15/11:30 a.m./12:05 p.m.
Warren County Local Development Corporation, Regular Meeting, Committee Room, 9:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.