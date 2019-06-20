{{featured_button_text}}
Bolton Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 6 p.m.

Greenwich Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.

Hampton Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Horicon Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Community Center, Brant Lake, 7 p.m.

Lake George Central School District Board

  • , Policy Committee, Jr.-Sr. High School Board of Education Room, 4:30 p.m.

Minerva Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Saratoga County Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Planning Office, Ballston Spa, 4 p.m.

Stillwater Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Cemetery Committee, Hancock House, 5:30 p.m.

Warren County Local Development Corporation

  • , Loan Review Committee, LDC Conference Room, 10 a.m.

