Chester Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 7 p.m.

Day Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.

Hudson Falls Village Zoning Board of Appeals

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6 p.m.

Kingsbury Town Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, Court/Board Room, 6 Michigan St., Hudson Falls, 7 p.m.

Lake George Village Board of Trustees

  • , Regular Meeting, Village Administration Building, 6:30 p.m.

Moreau Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Municipal Building, 351 Reynolds Road, 7 p.m.

South Glens Falls School District Board

  • , Athletic Committee/Regular Meeting, Transportation Conference Room, 5:30/6:30 p.m.

Stillwater Town Planning Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga Town Board

  • , Youth Committee, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.

Victory Zoning Board of Appeal

  • s, Regular Meeting, Village Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Warren-Washington Counties IDA Board/Civic Development Corp. Board

  • , Regular Meeting, Warren County Committee Room, 4 p.m./immediately following.

