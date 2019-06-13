{{featured_button_text}}
Today's meetings image
  • Abraham Wing School Board, Regular Meeting, Superintendent’s Office, 6 p.m.
  • Argyle Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, School Library, 7 p.m.
  • Cambridge Central School District Board, Regular Meeting, Secondary Library Media Center, 7 p.m.
  • Community Services Boards for Warren and Washington Counties, Regular Meeting, 230 Maple St., Glens Falls, 3 p.m.
  • Corinth Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Granville Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Greenwich Town Planning Board, Workshop Meeting, Town Offices, 7 p.m.
  • Hadley Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Lake Luzerne Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Putnam Town Board, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Ticonderoga Town Board, Regular Meeting/Special Public Hearing, Basement Meeting Room, 6 p.m.
  • Warrensburg Zoning Board of Appeals, Regular Meeting, Town Hall, 7 p.m.
  • Washington County Board, Personnel Committee/Information Technology Committee/Finance Committee, County Building B, 9 a.m./immediately following.
  • Washington County Local Development Corporation, Audit and Finance Committee, LDC Conference Room, 9 a.m.
